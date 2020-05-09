3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

