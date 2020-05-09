46,491 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.44. 434,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,379. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

