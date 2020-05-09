4,690 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

WHR traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. 699,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,102. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

