5,000 Shares in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Acquired by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Central Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Central Federal Co. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.00.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

