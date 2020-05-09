90,838 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 2,013,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.