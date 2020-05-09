Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Up 15.8% on Earnings Beat

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $33.35, approximately 1,567,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,135,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Aaron's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after buying an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after buying an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,574,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.