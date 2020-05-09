Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $282,410,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

