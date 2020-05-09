AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.