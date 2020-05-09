ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 52,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.