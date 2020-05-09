Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,090 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $367.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.14. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

