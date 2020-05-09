Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 655,449 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $208,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.51. 2,403,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.14. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

