Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 807,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,976. The stock has a market cap of $671.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

