AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.64 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

AEZS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 337,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.46. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.