AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.64 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 337,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,213. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Get AEterna Zentaris alerts:

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for AEterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.