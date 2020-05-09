Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Air Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 116,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

