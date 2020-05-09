Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.05% of Air Lease worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Air Lease by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AL stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 1,578,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.