Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 434,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 1,293,838 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

