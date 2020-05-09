Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) PT Raised to $9.00

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ALARF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alaris Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ALARF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.79. 4,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

