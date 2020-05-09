Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 7.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,815,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

