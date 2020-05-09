Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ALNY traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 707,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,704 shares of company stock worth $18,668,733. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after acquiring an additional 225,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

