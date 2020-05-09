AlphaValue Downgrades Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) to Reduce

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $65.12.
About Fanuc
Read More: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.