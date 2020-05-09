Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth grew its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

