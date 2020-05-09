Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,030,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.06. 825,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,048. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

