Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.96. 13,152,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,827,545. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

