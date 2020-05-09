Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 12,979,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

