Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.95. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.