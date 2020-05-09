Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.01. 1,616,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.