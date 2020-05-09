Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 127,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. 1,534,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.88. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

