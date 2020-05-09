Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 11,390 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $258,880,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. 1,961,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,059. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

