Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $70,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,419,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.