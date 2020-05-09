Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

