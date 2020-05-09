Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.