Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 124 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $9.48. 920,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

