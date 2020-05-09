Analysts Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $57.75

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 1,314,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

