Analysts Set Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $552,271. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Natera has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.