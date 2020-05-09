Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $109.28

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.22. 1,674,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,699. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

