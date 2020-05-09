Analysts Set Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $26.70

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

