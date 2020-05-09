Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Boosted by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,307 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,318 shares during the period. Anheuser Busch Inbev accounts for approximately 5.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

BUD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.34. 2,162,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

