Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.33. 968,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,133. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $274.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

