ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.44.
About ARC Resources
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.