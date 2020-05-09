ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.2% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 626,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 221,830 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 577,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 192,604 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13,802.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 172,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 620,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,408. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62.

