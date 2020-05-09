Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Azul stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 1,847,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 114.05%. The firm had revenue of $790.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Azul by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

