Banyan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up 4.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 53,717,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,817,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

