Barclays Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $24.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Shares of FL traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

