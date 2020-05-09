Barclays Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $24.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.37.

NYSE:FL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 2,218,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,149. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 47,457 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

