Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading Up 11.5%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 285,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 195,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

