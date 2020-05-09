Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.24 ($73.53).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €51.42 ($59.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($89.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.18 and a 200-day moving average of €63.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

