Bayerische Motoren Werke’s (BAMXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.29.

BAMXF traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $54.75. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

