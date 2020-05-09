BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251,720 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.48% of BCE worth $175,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BCE by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,992. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

