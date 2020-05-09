Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Acquires 5,500 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 277,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,017. The stock has a market cap of $353.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.